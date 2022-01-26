Fire reported at America’s Best in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire was reported at America’s Best Value Inn in Horseheads Wednesday evening.

According to the Chemung County Firewire, the fire was reported around 5 p.m. and the Horseheads, Town and Country and Elmira Heights Fire Departments responded. One person was also reportedly burned in the fire.

Footage from an 18 News reporter on the scene showed several fire trucks outside the hotel. There was no apparent fire damage visible on the exterior of the building, and there is no confirmation of any injuries.

This is a developing story. 18 News has reached out to the Horseheads and Town and Country Fire Departments and more information will be provided as it becomes available.