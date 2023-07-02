BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A structure fire was reported at Family Dollar in Bath.

Reports of a structure fire at the West Washington Street store came in around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. Bath Fire and Rescue responded to the scene shortly after the fire was reported.

No smoke or flames were visible from outside the store. Firefighters could be seen inspecting the roof of the building.

According to an 18 News reporter on the scene, witnesses said that they saw smoke coming from the air conditioning unit. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage it may have caused have not been reported. No injuries have been reported, either.