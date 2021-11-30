Fire reported at Leprino Foods Company in South Waverly

WAVERLY, Pa. (WETM) – An electrical fire that began in a roof-top shed at Leprino Foods Company has been extinguished after multiple fire departments responded Tuesday morning.

According to witness accounts, smoke and possibly flames could be seen coming from the building on Yanuzzi Drive. Five fire companies, including South Waverly and Athens Borough, responded to flames coming out of the roof.

The structure remains intact and the fire was not recognized until buildings began to lose power.

Leprino Foods’ website describes the company as the world’s largest mozzarella cheese maker and a “top producer of whey protein and dairy ingredients.”







The company website says the building has been in operation for 30 years and employs over 200 team members.

The building sits on the Pennsylvania and New York border between Waverly and Sayre.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.