ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Dominos on the corner of Maple Ave. and Gaines Street in Elmira was temporarily closed after a fire on Tuesday evening.

The Elmira Fire Department and Elmira Police Department are both on scene, and no smoke was currently visible inside the building.

An employee of the Dominos called the fire department after reporting the smell of burning wood, but firefighters were unable to find the source of the smell.