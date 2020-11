WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders are en route to a fire near downtown Watkins Glen.

An 18 News viewer submitted a picture Thursday evening showing heavy smoke coming out near the Villager Motel on 3rd Street. The building appears to be an older brick structure next to the motel.

18 News is on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Viewers can submit photos or videos by emailing news@wetmtv.com or through our Facebook messenger.