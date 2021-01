BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath Fire Department is at the scene of a house fire in the Town of Bath that left the building severely damaged.

The fire was on the 5000 block of Chamberlain Road near a wooded area.

Pictures of the fire were posted by the Bath Fire Department on Facebook Friday afternoon.











Courtesy Bath FD/John Walczak

Kanona, Bath, Avoca, Howard, Savona, Hammondsport, and Wallace Fire Departments all responded to the scene.