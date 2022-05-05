ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a fire under the railroad in downtown Elmira early Thursday morning.

The Elmira Fire Department told 18 News that calls for the fire went out around 6:30 a.m. on May 5, 2022. Smoke could be seen rising from under the railroad viaduct in downtown Elmira.

The fire department said the blaze started to spread, prompting the response from the department to put out the fire. Elmira Fire said no one was injured.

Officials didn’t release any more information on the fire. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more details as they become available.