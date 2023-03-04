A house burned after a fire at 984 Breesport Road in Erin on Saturday, March 4.

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Erin on Saturday as multiple departments from around Chemung County responded to a structure fire in the town.

Calls for the fire came in around 12:20 p.m. located at 984 Breesport Road in Erin.

A reporter on the scene could see flames coming from the roof of the two-story structure, along with heavy smoke billowing as fire crews doused the flames.

The inside was charred, with the windows broken out as crews on multiple sides of the building used hoses to work the fire.

Tanker trucks had to continuously deliver water to a reservoir set up in the driveway, as no local water source was nearby.

According to neighbors, one woman lived at the residence with her pets, they claimed that she was able to make it out of the building, but was unable to rescue her animals.

New York State Police and Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies closed down Breesport Road to traffic as crews from Erin, VanEtten, Breesport, Town and Country, Horseheads, East Hill, and Baldwin all worked to help put out the fire.

NYSEG was requested to the area and was seen cutting the power to the residence.

It’s unknown at this time the cause of the fire, 18 News will update the situation if more information becomes available to us.