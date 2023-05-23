ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Smoke was sent billowing into the sky during a structure fire near Elmira High School Tuesday afternoon that sent at least one person to the hospital.

Calls for the fire went out around 4:10 p.m. on May 23, 2023 for a fire on Elmira’s southside, near the high school. According to a reporter on the scene, the fire was in an old warehouse building behind the high school. A truck was also on fire as several local departments responded.

A Guthrie helicopter landed in the field next to the fire around 4:45 p.m. and flew a victim on a stretcher.



Guthrie air lands in the field near the fire on Elmira’s southside on May 23, 2023.

Smoke was seen pouring into the sky over the city. Footage from a WETM camera on top of Arnot Ogden Medical Center showed the smoke starting to rise around 4:06 p.m.

Several fire and police agencies responded, including Pine City, Elmira heights, Southport, Elmira, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Elmira Police, and New York State Police Fire Investigators.

Details on the fire are extremely limited. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.