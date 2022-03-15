TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire destroyed a garage in Tuscarora Township but left no injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the garage fire first came into 18 News around 4:00 p.m. The fire broke out in the 1100 block of Hamilton Road in a garage that reportedly had a race car and vehicle fuel inside. According to the Tuscarora Fire Department, the garage was a complete loss, but no one was injured.

Fire leaves garage severely damaged in Tuscarora on Mar. 15, 2022/Photo: WETM

By 5:15, an 18 News reporter on the scene said crews had put out the fire. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

Several fire departments reportedly responded. These included Tuscarora Fire and Ambulance, Woodhull Fire, Gang Mills Fire, as well as crews from Nelson and Elkland, Pa. Thurston Fire is also reportedly on standby.

Details are limited at this time. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more details as they become available.