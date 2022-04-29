HORNBY, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a 2nd-alarm fire near the Town of Hornby early Friday afternoon that left one home with severe damage.

Calls for the working structure fire went out around 1:20 p.m. on Route 414 near Buck Hollow Road in Hornby in the Corning-Beaver Dams Village. According to a reporter on the scene, smoke was seen rising out of a trailer-style home, with significant damage to the roof and walls at one end of the home.

There was also reportedly exposure to other nearby homes.

Responding departments included North Corning Fire, South Corning, Beaver Dams, Forest View-Gang Mills, Corning Joint Fire District and AMR Ambulance.

Details are very limited at this time and no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide any updates as more information becomes available.