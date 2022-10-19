MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – An early morning fire that damaged a home in Millport is under investigation, according to the fire department.

Millport Fire Chief Mike Cleveland said that the call for the fire went out around 2:30 p.m. on October 19 at the Brookhaven mobile home park. Cleveland said the house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, but the person living there got out safely, and no one was injured.

Using a total of 7,000 gallons of water—3,000 of which were drawn off the Village’s water system—crews put out the fire after about half an hour. Horseheads Fire, Town and Country, Odessa, and Montour Falls all responded to the blaze.

Cleveland said investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. 18 News will provide updates as new information becomes available.