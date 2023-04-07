The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

..FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210…

  • AFFECTED AREA: Fire weather zone 210 including Tioga (NY) and Tompkins county
  • WIND: Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
  • HUMIDITY: 25 to 30 percent.
  • THUNDERSTORMS: None expected.
  • IMPACTS: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.