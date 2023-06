ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A fire was reported on Johnson Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Elmira Fire Department arrived at the scene of a house fire around 4 p.m. on June 13. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the house and out of the windows. Firefighters used a broken window to extinguish the flames. Flames were not visible from the street.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time. Images from the scene can be found below.