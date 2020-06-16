Fireworks laws, the differences between New York and Pennsylvania

NEW YORK/PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – Independence Day is quickly approaching and fireworks are a popular way to celebrate the summer season. However, in the Twin Tiers, it is not so simple.

Since the Twin Tiers spans across two different states, very different fireworks laws apply depending on where you are.

New York State has much more strict fireworks laws compared to Pennsylvania. Any aerial type of firework is illegal in the Empire State, including bottle rockets and roman candles. In terms of non-aerial fireworks that are illegal, spinners and firecrackers are not permitted.

If you are caught possessing illegal fireworks, you can face some steep fines depending on the type and amount you have, firing them off also can bring you a fine. Party poppers, sparklers, and other such fireworks that can be sold at stores are permitted.

In Pennsylvania, everything is different and much more relaxed. Bottle rockets, roman candles, firecrackers are all legal as long as the explosive does not exceed 50 milligrams. However, they can only be sold at dedicated fireworks retailers, not the temporary tents that pop up this time of year.

Any explosive that does not adhere to federal safety standards is illegal nationwide. Cherry bombs, M-80s, and M-100s are banned in almost every state.

Temporary fireworks tents will be permitted to set up on June 20th and can operate through July 5th.