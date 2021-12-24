Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

First Area to hold free open skate on Dec. 26

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
First Arena Counter Offer_18514996

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — To celebrate the holiday season, First Area will be holding two open skate sessions this Sunday.

The arena was given the okay by the Elmira Code officials to open for public skating starting Dec. 26.

Two sessions will be held on the 26 for anyone looking to have some fun on the ice.

The first session goes from 1-3 p.m. with the second session lasting from 4-6 p.m.

Skating and skate rentals are free for both sessions and are a holiday gift to the people of Elmira and the surrounding community from First Arena.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now