First Area to hold free open skate on Dec. 26

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — To celebrate the holiday season, First Area will be holding two open skate sessions this Sunday.

The arena was given the okay by the Elmira Code officials to open for public skating starting Dec. 26.

Two sessions will be held on the 26 for anyone looking to have some fun on the ice.

The first session goes from 1-3 p.m. with the second session lasting from 4-6 p.m.

Skating and skate rentals are free for both sessions and are a holiday gift to the people of Elmira and the surrounding community from First Arena.