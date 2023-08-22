ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County IDA announced that people who previously purchased tickets for the First Arena concert that was canceled at the end of June can redeem their old tickets on Wednesday.

In an interview with 18 News, Chemung County Legislature Chairman Mark Margeson said that people who bought tickets for the canceled June 28 Players Formerly of Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire concert can use their tickets for the Aug. 23 Brit Floyd concert. According to Margeson, people can bring their tickets from the June concert and their receipts to the Brit Floyd concert to get free entry to the general admission concert.

Brit Floyd is a Pink Floyd tribute band. The Wednesday night concert will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” album. The concert will begin at 8 p.m.

If you have any questions about the First Arena honoring your Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire tickets, please call the Chemung County IDA at 607-733-6513 or send an email to jroman.IDA@chemungcountyny.gov.