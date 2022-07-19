TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first case of monkeypox has been found in a Tompkins County resident, the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) has shared.

TCHD says that they have investigated the case and found that there have been no local close contacts, but asks everyone to remain aware of monkeypox symptoms and take steps to reduce risk. “We’re alerting the community to this first case and steps to reduce your personal risk. At this time the guidance is to take precautions to prevent infection and contact your health care provider right away if you suspect you may have come in contact with someone who has the disease or if you are experiencing symptoms,” says Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa.

Symptoms of monkeypox include:

Rashes, bumps, or blisters on or around the genitals or in other areas like hands, feet, or face, which are not clearly due to something else

Swollen lymph glands

Potential flu-like symptoms such as fever, aches and pains, fatigue, and chills

As of July 19, there are 679 confirmed cases of monkeypox in New York State and no deaths related to the disease. Over 600 of the 679 cases were identified in New York City.

Monkeypox spreads through close physical contact between people. This includes:

Skin-to-skin contact with monkeypox sores, rashes, or lesions

Skin contact with fabric or dressings that have contacted sores, rashes, or lesions

Sexual activity with multiple, casual partners

Being within 3 feet of an infected person as respiratory droplets are contagious

If you are concerned about your risk to monkeypox or are experiencing symptoms, a healthcare provider can assess your condition and help you take the appropriate next steps. A vaccine is available for those with high risk of infection, and antiviral medications are available to the infected. If you are uninsured or don’t have a healthcare provider, you can call 211 or 1 (877) 211-8667.