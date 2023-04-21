ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first annual Cinco de Mayo celebration is coming to downtown Elmira, featuring live music, food trucks, craft vendors and more. It will be held on a block of West Water Street that will be closed to traffic. The event is being hosted by Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant and VIP co-sponsor Roundin’ Third. Other sponsors include Copy Express, TATvibe Tattoos, Finger Lakes House and World Piece.

Organizers say they have secured permits to shut down vehicle traffic on West Water Street from College Ave. to North Main Street. 18 News has learned an open container permit has also been secured to have a beer truck on the closed street. Organizers are asking for additional vendors to participate. Here is what interested vendors should know: