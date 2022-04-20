SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — New York Attorney General Letitia James distributed the first round of payments from the opioid settlements to the Southern Tier, totaling $4.8 million.

The funds come as a result of the $1.5 billion that Attorney General James secured for the state in settlements with the manufacturers and distributors of opioids. The funds will be used for opioid treatment and prevention efforts. As part of these settlements, The Southern Tier will receive up to $26.7 million in total over the years as part of these settlements.

“The Southern Tier has been devastated by the effects of opioids,” Attorney General James said, “but we are distributing more than $4.8 million to the region this year alone to help with treatment and prevention,” she said.

The payments are the first of many to the Southern Tier to combat the opioid crisis in the region. These first bits of money come from settlements with the opioid distributors: AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Mckesson Corporation.

In total, the Southern Tier will receive: $4,863,558, broken down by county here:

Broome County: $1,664,579

Chemung County: $734,827

Chenango County: $308,067

Delaware County: $327,684

Schuyler County: $124,216

Steuben County: $678,280

Tioga County: $323,499

Tompkins County: $702,406

Later this year, the Southern Tier will receive additional payments from the settlements with Endo Health Solutions, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Allergan.

“These funds will go a long way in helping communities rebuild from the opioid epidemic,” Attorney General James said, “While no amount of money will ever make up for all those we have lost to this crisis, these funds are vital in helping us recover,” she added.