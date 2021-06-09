First Responders Honor Park in Erwin expanding, donations needed

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – The First Responders Honor Park in Erwin will be expanding with a commissioned steel statue, “The Lifesaver,” which depicts a “Firefighter Rescuing a Child.”

According to the Crystal City Parks Foundation, other additions will include paved walkways, enhanced landscaping, and engraved pavers dedicated to First Responder Units.

Donors can contribute $125 to receive a 4″ X 8″ brick with three lines engraved. Sponsors who contribute $500 will be recognized with 8” x 8” engraved granite pavers, and Major Sponsors who contribute $2,500 will be recognized with 8” x 16” engraved granite pavers.

Checks can be made payable to the Crystal City Parks Foundation, and First Responders Honor Park or FRHP should be written on the memo line of the check.

Payments can be sent to: Crystal City Parks Foundation, 101 Columbia St, Ste. 100, Corning, NY 14830

Net proceeds from the sale of Sponsor and Donor engraved pavers will be used to fund a Perpetual Maintenance Endowment for the Park.

Phase I of the Park was dedicated in 2015 to honor all individuals in the Tri-County Region of Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler Counties, New York who have or who are still serving as First Responders.

The expansion amenities will be dedicated on Patriot Day, 2021 and donated to the Town of Erwin.

The Park is located in the Town of Erwin at the corner of South Hamilton Street and Forest Drive immediately off Exit 11 of I-99.

In addition to Crystal City Parks Foundation, local partners are donating materials, services, and funding to complete the project. Hunt Engineers, Architects, and Land Surveyors, PC have donated the Park Phase II design.