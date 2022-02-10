First responders in Bradford County to receive state funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) — Representative Tina Pickett announced that 27 fire and emergency medical services organizations were awarded $356,000 in state funding.
The funding comes from the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program and will support first responders in Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties.
The following is a list of all the departments receiving funds in Bradford County:
- Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000
- Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 – $15,000
- Engine Company No. 1 – $15,000
- Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000
- Greater valley EMS – $8,325
- Greater Valley EMS (fire) – $15,000
- Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000
- Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 – $10,746
- J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5 – $14,342
- Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000
- Monroe Hose Company – $15,000
- Protection Hose Company No. 1 – $15,000
- Vigilante Engine Company No. 1 – $12,030
- Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – $15,000
- Wilmont Fire Company Inc. – $12,768
- Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company – $14,790
- Wysox Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000
“The dedicated first responders in our area work tirelessly to provide life-saving services to our communities, and for that, we are truly grateful,” Pickett said, “They need all the financial support they can get, which is why I am pleased so many of these organizations continue to take advantage of the state funds that are available to them every year through this grant program.”