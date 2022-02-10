First responders in Bradford County to receive state funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) — Representative Tina Pickett announced that 27 fire and emergency medical services organizations were awarded $356,000 in state funding.

The funding comes from the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program and will support first responders in Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties.

The following is a list of all the departments receiving funds in Bradford County:

Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000

Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 – $15,000

Engine Company No. 1 – $15,000

Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000

Greater valley EMS – $8,325

Greater Valley EMS (fire) – $15,000

Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000

Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 – $10,746

J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5 – $14,342

Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000

Monroe Hose Company – $15,000

Protection Hose Company No. 1 – $15,000

Vigilante Engine Company No. 1 – $12,030

Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – $15,000

Wilmont Fire Company Inc. – $12,768

Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company – $14,790

Wysox Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000

“The dedicated first responders in our area work tirelessly to provide life-saving services to our communities, and for that, we are truly grateful,” Pickett said, “They need all the financial support they can get, which is why I am pleased so many of these organizations continue to take advantage of the state funds that are available to them every year through this grant program.”