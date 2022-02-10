First responders in Bradford County to receive state funding

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File: A fire truck and ambulance respond to an emergency. (Photo: Thinkstock)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) — Representative Tina Pickett announced that 27 fire and emergency medical services organizations were awarded $356,000 in state funding.

The funding comes from the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program and will support first responders in Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties.

The following is a list of all the departments receiving funds in Bradford County:

  • Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000
  • Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 – $15,000
  • Engine Company No. 1 – $15,000
  • Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000
  • Greater valley EMS – $8,325
  • Greater Valley EMS (fire) – $15,000
  • Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000
  • Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 – $10,746
  • J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5 – $14,342
  • Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000
  • Monroe Hose Company – $15,000
  • Protection Hose Company No. 1 – $15,000
  • Vigilante Engine Company No. 1 – $12,030
  • Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – $15,000
  • Wilmont Fire Company Inc. – $12,768
  • Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company – $14,790
  • Wysox Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000

“The dedicated first responders in our area work tirelessly to provide life-saving services to our communities, and for that, we are truly grateful,” Pickett said, “They need all the financial support they can get, which is why I am pleased so many of these organizations continue to take advantage of the state funds that are available to them every year through this grant program.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Pennsylvania News
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now