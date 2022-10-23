BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — The Bradford County Department of Public Safety has gained a new resource for its fleet that will aid in the recovery of overexerted first responders.

The new rehab response trailer will have the purpose of assisting emergency responders with medical monitoring, nourishment, hydration, and rest during long-duration incidents.

The list of incidents could include structure fires, search and rescue operations, police incidents, brush fires, and much more.

The trailer was refurbished and stocked through donations and existing equipment to meet the objectives of rehab for the emergency service responders. The trailer is stocked with things like water and hydration supplements, basic medical equipment, small tents and chairs, deployable cots, nutritional snacks, blankets, towels, and other related accessories.

According to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator, Jeff Rosenheck, the development of the trailer had help from other local fire stations, as departments in Blossburg, Pa., and Van Etten, N.Y., both have similar trailers. They were kind enough to share their experiences with Bradford County in order to create a valuable asset for emergency crews.

According to Bradford County Public Safety Director Matthew Williams, he says that in 2019, 54% of firefighter deaths were directly related to stress, over-exertion, and medical issues.

He says they hope they can provide the necessary rest, relaxation, and nourishment replenishment on the scene, while also providing medical monitoring.

The trailer was first tested during the summer and was able to respond to a couple of fires, according to Bradford County Public Safety Administrative Assistant Jessica Sheets.

Sheets says the unit has been well received by on-scene emergency responders looking for a quick break during extreme conditions.

Rosenheck says that the team is ready to deploy as needed, with the hope being to not have it be used regularly as they want it to be used when conditions warrant it so.