ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders are currently searching the Chemung River near downtown Elmira on the North Main Street bridge.

The West Elmira and Elmira Fire Departments are on the scene with a drone, and the nature of the search is unknown at this time.













Reports of the activity first came into the 18 Newsroom around 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.