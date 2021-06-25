First Tee-Corning partners with local schools, organizations to offer summer events for kids

(WETM) – First Tee-Corning is working with Elmira City School District and several local organizations to offer events for children 5 and older this summer.

The program includes Summer Fun with STEAHM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Health & Math) opportunities at First Tee’s Indoor Golf & Sport Training Center at the Arnot Mall:

• Hosting Science & Discovery Center for 5 weeks of camps. Visit http://www.sciencediscoverycenter.org/wp/class/ for more info.

• Collaborating with the Elmira City School District to offer 2 weeks of Robot Olympics Camp for 6th – 9th Graders. This camp is FREE, and info can be found at www.firstteecorning.org/programs/registration.

• Hosting 2 one-day STEAHM Experiences for youth and community centers in Chemung and Steuben County in July. For more info contact First Tee – Corning directly.

“With all the virtual learning and interaction, we have been fortunate and actively offering hands-on, in-person activities. As summer approached, we felt we could extend that into other opportunities for our local youth and with Williams’ support it became a reality”, said Jon Wilbur, Director, First Tee – Corning. “We want to thank our previously mentioned partners, along with the following for making these opportunities possible – Arnot Mall, Chemung County Youth Bureau, Community Arts of Elmira, Tanglewood Nature Center, and the Triangle Fund.

First Tee – Corning’s 2021 Summer Camp schedule at Willowcreek Golf Club in Big Flats can be found at http://www.firstteecorning.org/programs/registration.