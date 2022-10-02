CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Friske.

The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County beginning in the Bath, traveling the valley, to Savona, to Campbell, onto Cooper’s Plains, and the finish line ending on Market St., through the heart of downtown Corning.

Thousands of runners came from far and wide, with representation coming from 47 states and 50 countries. Among them was 28-year-old Spencer Friske, a Chicago native who is now studying medicine at the University of Pennsylvania alongside his wife. Aside from being a graduate student, running is one of his passions.

“My dream was to run under 2:18 (2 hours and 18 minutes), that’s the Olympic trial standard… so to get to run that race in a few years… that’s every runners dream,” said Friske who just made the time by three seconds, but also broke the course record by over two minutes, finishing with a time of 2:17:57.

Adding to the list of firsts, this was also Friske’s first time in Corning.

“We read about the awesome crowds support, the fast course… And I thought I would take a swing at it,” said Friske, medal in hand. When asked about his future plans, with a big smile, Friske said he is just excited to be “enjoying the process.”

The atmosphere of the race in downtown Corning is why many people travel upstate for this race. An atmosphere that couldn’t have been accomplished without the 2,000+ volunteers. More information about Sunday’s race and results can be found on their website.