FirstNet network expanding wireless communications for first responders in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders in Tioga County are getting another major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T.
New, purpose-built FirstNet cell sites will enhance voice and mobile broadband coverage in the county and give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
The FirstNet build is being done with direct feedback from state and public safety officials on the areas that need improved coverage and will be announced on Thursday at the Middlebury Center Fire Department.