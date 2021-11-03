FirstNet network expanding wireless communications for first responders in Tioga County

FILE – In this July 18, 2019, file photo, is an AT&T retail store in Miami. AT&T will pay $60 million to settle the government’s allegation that it misled customers of unlimited-data plans by slowing down service for heavy users. The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday, Nov. 5, that AT&T will automatically provide partial refunds to customers who signed up for unlimited wireless plans before 2011. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders in Tioga County are getting another major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T.

New, purpose-built FirstNet cell sites will enhance voice and mobile broadband coverage in the county and give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.

The FirstNet build is being done with direct feedback from state and public safety officials on the areas that need improved coverage and will be announced on Thursday at the Middlebury Center Fire Department.