ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Local fish fries are back for the Lenten season with funds from some going back into the community.

Patricia Corcoran, President of the Ladies Division of ancient order of Hibernians and Chairman of the Fish Fries for the Hibernians Center of Chemung County talks about how fish fries allow them to give back.

“We raise some money so that we give back to our community at the end of the year. Places like Catholic Charities… the food bank. We’re Catholic organization, so we give back to the church. We give back to Holy Family primary school and Notre Dame High School, plus many other organizations mostly dealing with food,” said Corcoran.

Many local organizations, churches and businesses hold Fish Fries, but each take pride in what they do.

The Elmira Hibernian Center of Chemung County (702 Kinyon St, Elmira) is holding Fish Fry Friday every Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM during Lent with the exception of St. Patrick’s Day. More information can be found on their Facebook.



