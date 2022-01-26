Five arrested on felony charges in Hornell drug bust

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Five people are facing felony charges after a drug bust in the City of Hornell, part of the police department’s ongoing efforts to stop “the flow of narcotics into the” City.

Hornell Police intercepted a vehicle in the Hornell plaza around 3 p.m. on January 25. The people in the car allegedly had fentanyl and cocaine that police said was “destined for distribution in the City of Hornell.”

The following individuals from the Rochester area were all arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled substance:

Tessa Smith, 31, from Bloomfield

Michael Brown, 40, from Rochester

Quinjavis Lewis, 30, from Rochester

Jared Perry, 28, from Rochester

Kafaya Sweet, 27, from Rochester

Hornell Police said that Smith was also arrested on 10 counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property for having credit cards that were reported stolen in Ontario County. Lewis and Perry were also under New York State Parole supervision at the time; Hornell Police said further charges are expected.

All five were taken to the Steuben County jail to await arraignment.