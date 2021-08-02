Five Star Bank opens in a new location in Elmira

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Five Star bank opened its doors today to the public for the first time in its new location at 100 West Water Street. Previously, it was located on Lake Street in Elmira. The bank’s lease ended at their old property, so they decided to move locations.

In April of this year, the bank got a permit for their new location. Included in the newly vamped location is a drive-thru ATM. Shelly Doran, Director – Investor & External Relations for Five Star Bank and Financial Institutions says the new location features a no teller line and no barriers between associates and customers. It features a blend of technology – including Interactive Teller Machines – as well as the comfort of working directly with our Certified Personal Bankers.

The new branch is newly designed and will provide personalized services as well as advanced digital banking services. This is one of Five Star Bank’s financial solution centers.

Doran states that the new bank is cost saving for the company and is cost-effective.

This bank also allows you to do virtual banking.