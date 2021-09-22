Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of the Northern Tier
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a:
- Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga (PA), Union and York.
- From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
- Heavy rain is expected Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are forecast with locally higher amounts possible.
- Flash flooding is possible especially in urban areas and along small streams and creeks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.