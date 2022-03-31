TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County has seen reports of flash floods as rain hammered the region Thursday evening.

Many counties in the Twin Tiers were issued thunderstorm watches on March 31, 2022. The National Weather Service in Binghamton also issued a flash flood warning for Bradford County, Pa.

Viewers have called and emailed 18 News with reports of flooding. A reporter in Towanda also reported heavy downpours and high waters in a creek that runs through town.

The flash flood warning is in place for Bradford County until 7:45 p.m. Check back with the 18 News Storm Team as weather conditions develop.