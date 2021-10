(WETM) – SkyWest 3870 to Detroit returned to the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport shortly after takeoff on Thursday morning due to an engine issue.

Chemung County Sheriff’s Bill Schrom confirmed the engine issue after takeoff and said the flight returned safely to the airport.

FlightAware tracking data shows the plane’s brief flight before turning back to Elmira.

18 News has reached out to SkyWest and officials at the airport for more information on the flight.