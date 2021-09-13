Flood road repair projects begin in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Several flood-related repair and clean-up contracts begin on Monday, September 13th. Project sites will be along several state routes in various municipalities throughout Tioga County.

There are 15 project sites that PennDot will be working on in the upcoming weeks. Construction will be on the following routes:

Route 49 in Westfield Township

Route 249 in Brookfield Township

Route 287 in Middlebury Township

Route 4013 (Merrick Hill Road) in Deerfield Township

Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road/Holden Street) in Osceola Township

Route 4021 (Buffalo Street) in Elkland Borough

Route 4023 (Ellison Street) in Elkland Borough

Route 4001 (Potter Brook Road) in Westfield Township

Route 4007 (California Road) in Westfield Township

Route 4007 (North Road / California Road) in Brookfield Township

Route 4008 (North Fork Road) in Brookfield Township

Route 4009 (Austinburg Road) in Brookfield Township

Work includes debris removal, deposition removal, stream bank repair, and rock protection on various bridge structures. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect travel delays.

Only two roads, Route 4009, and Route 4007 will be fully closed. They will be blocked off for approximately two weeks. The rest of the sights are typical construction projects that should only take a couple of days to complete. The smaller projects will not be closed fully but will include a flagger on each end directing one-lane traffic.

“Every couple years we seem to have one of these heavy heavy rainstorms and we get damage so, I’ve managed construction contracts for a long time and we’ve done a number of these types of projects,” said Jay Miller, Assistant Construction Engineer, PennDot District 3.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.