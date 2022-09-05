The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

WHAT: Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

WHERE: Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following counties, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Steuben and Tioga (NY). In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna.

WHEN: From Noon EDT today through Tuesday morning.

IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…