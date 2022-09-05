The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…
- WHAT: Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
- WHERE: Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following counties, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Steuben and Tioga (NY). In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna.
- WHEN: From Noon EDT today through Tuesday morning.
- IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
- WHAT: Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
- WHERE: A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Potter, Somerset and Tioga (PA).
- WHEN: From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight.
- IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop through the
day, and last into the first part of the night. Some of these storms will move slowly and produce heavy downpours. Many areas will have multiple showers and thunderstorms today, introducing the possibility of flash flooding. Locations which received heavy rain on Sunday will be most at risk to have flooding occur.