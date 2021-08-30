Flooding clean-up and recovery efforts are underway

WOODHULL, NY (WETM) – It has been almost two weeks after those devastating floods in Steuben County the clean-up effort is underway. Steuben County Public Works has been working through a meticulous clean-up process in areas like Woodhull that were particularly hard hit.

With the amount of damage the flooding has done to areas like Woodhull, Steuben County Public Works has had to take on this clean-up process in parts, organized by priority. the first order of business was the roads.

“We had six roads that were closed and we opened them all by last Friday night,” said Vince Spagnoletti, Steuben County Commissioner of Public Works.

Now they are finishing up their second phase, debris collection. An additional crew has been in Woodhull since last Friday, going house to house picking up trash and debris such as furniture and rugs from residents’ front lawns. The debris clean-up crew will come back to Woodhull after they finish with their phase three: cleaning out the pipes, or when debris begins to pile up again.

“We want to make a clean sweep of the town, and then we will move to Route 82 in Woodhull to clean out pipes that are blocked…It’s very important to clean this town up,” said Spagnoletti.

If you want to help out Golden Age Cheese has come up with a cheesy fundraiser where you will receive a selection of their cheeses every month. It is called the Comeback Pack, and a portion of the sales will go to the Woodhull Community Church. They are also accepting donations online that will 100% go to the Woodhull Community Church.

“We have been in this community for 38 years and I think Golden Age Cheese is a staple of this community so it’s the only thing that we could do… step up and help the community recover from this disaster,” said Matthew Blanchard, Vice President of Business Operations at Golden Age Cheese.