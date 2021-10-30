Flooding images across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Locations all across the Twin Tiers are experiencing flooding from the heavy rains produced on Friday.

This has left us with a flood warning until tonight through much of the Twin Tiers. The Cohocton River is expected to crest at 10.7 feet and slowly recede later this afternoon, while the Chemung River is expected to crest at 16.3 feet this afternoon.

Low-lying areas along the rivers are experiencing flooding. Those living in the area should monitor the water level and take action and evacuate if conditions warrant.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling today as they may encounter water ponding along roadways throughout the counties.

Below are some images taken throughout the Twin Tiers showing the extent of the flooding: