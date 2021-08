(WETM) – A State of Emergency has been declared in Steuben County after severe flooding destroyed roads and homes on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The damage extended into Chemung County and Tioga County, Pennsylvania where some roads remain closed and businesses were flooded.

A boating advisory was issued for Keuka Lake after overnight flooding and docks were washed out.

