Flooding problems continue in the Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – This past weekend, many Southern Tier residents went onboard a rough water ride thanks to heavy rainfall and massive floods. Nowadays, public areas are continuing to dry up, but lakes and rivers are still taking a while to drain out.

Experts say that residents can expect lakes, like Cayuga Lake, to return to their normal elevations within the next few days. On the other hand, rivers, like Chemung River, may drain out earlier because they are not as deep.

“Usually, the lake levels kind of stay high for quite a while,” Binghamton Meteorologist Brian Tentinger said. “They take a while to actually drain down below the flood stage. The rivers usually drain much quicker, so residents can expect those to drop more rapidly.”

In the upcoming weeks, residents should remain mindful of any additional rain, as it may contribute to more flooding damage near the lakes and rivers. The biggest flood-prone areas in the Southern Tier include Tag’s Restaurant and Willow Creek Golf Course in Big Flats. These areas faced dangerous flood levels this past weekend.

For more information on flooding risks and all things weather-related, check out the weather tab on our website!