Flooding Recovery Updates in Steuben County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Almost two months after the historic flooding events in Steuben County and Tioga County, Pennsylvania, and many towns are still repairing the damage.

Some assistance has been distributed, but some are still waiting for funding. After damage estimates were submitted to New York State, the Disaster Declaration was then signed by Governor Hochul. But FEMA is not able to get involved until the Disaster Relief is signed by President Biden. In the meantime, local areas are relying on donations and local organizations to help out.

According to Jack Wheeler, Steuben County Manager, there also is help available through the United Way of the Southern Tier with specific funds available for flood recovery.