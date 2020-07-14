Flowers By Angela Reopens

Almost three weeks after a fire erupted on Hoffman street in West Elmira engulfing numerous businesses, Flowers by Angela is officially back up and open for deliveries. This was only possible due to the GoFundMe created in support of the flower shop shortly after the fire was extinct. In a zoom interview today, owner Angela Payne credits the support of the generous community to her ability to reopen with zero out of pocket expenses.

Flowers are replaceable however one thing that the flames spared were photos of Angela’s children, niece and nephew. These are irreplaceable photos she cherishes and is grateful to salvage. People that donated ranged from loyal customers to online strangers that she has never met. Friends have also put together a vase drive to aid build back inventory for the shop.