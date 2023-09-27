SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie will be hosting a flu shot clinic in Sayre this weekend to help you prepare for the upcoming flu season.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the former Kmart building located on Elmira Street in Sayre.

Everyone is encouraged to attend, especially those who are most at risk, including young children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Appointments for the clinic are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit eGuthrie at guthrie.org, or call Central Scheduling at 866-488-4743.

The Guthrie Medical Group is also hosting several other clinics in offices throughout the region. Appointments are required to ensure flu shot availability. A complete list of scheduled flu clinics can be found at guthrie.org/flushots.