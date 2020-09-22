Flu vaccines available to Veterans enrolled in VA health care

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Flu vaccines are now available to Veterans enrolled in VA health care at all VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System (Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers) locations which include Rochester Calkins, Coudersport, Wellsville, Wellsboro and Elmira VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

Bath VA Medical Center

Leisure Room 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Wednesday, September 23 and Thursday, September 24

Wednesday, September 30 and Thursday, October 1

Wednesday, October 7 and Thursday, October 8

Wednesday, October 14 and Thursday, October 15

Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22

Coudersport, PA

Mondays only by appointment.

Elmira, NY                

Wednesday, September 23 – 1:00 pm – 4:00- pm

Wednesday, September 30 – 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Wellsboro, PA

Thursday, September 24 – 8:30 am -11:30 am and 1:00 pm – 3:3

Thursday, October 1 – 8:30 am -11:30 am and 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Wellsville, NY            

Mondays – 8:30 am – 11:30 am

Wednesdays – 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Canandaigua VA Medical Center

Drive-Thru Building 1 Parking Lot

Thursday, October 15 – 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 24 – 9:00 am – noon

Walk in Flu Shot Building 1 – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Tuesday, September 22; Wednesday 23; Thursday, September 24

Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30

Thursday, October 1

Tuesday, October 6, 20, and 27

Thursday, October 8 and 22

Rochester Calkins VA, NY

Susan B. Anthony – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Tuesday,Wednesday andThursday, September 22-23-24

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, September 29-30-October 1

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday October 6 -7-8

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now