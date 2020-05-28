Food Bank of the Southern Tier and Watkins Glen International team up to give back

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to make it hard for community members furloughed or out of jobs to put food on the table. On Thursday, two local organizations teamed up to fight food insecurity here in the Twin Tiers.

Volunteers are here at @WGI helping load up boxes of food for The Food Bank of the Southern Tier to be distributed to community members in need. @FoodBankSTier #TwinTiersStrong pic.twitter.com/E900140Rp5 — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) May 28, 2020

A very special collaboration on Thursday between Watkins Glen International and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to help distribute thousands of pounds of food to community members in need.

Now, Watkins Glen International is normally filled with hundreds of cars around this time of year but, on Thursday those cars in the parking lot weren’t there to race.

Michael Printup, President of Watkins Glen International says, “It was a great opportunity, we’re not open so it was easy to orchestrate the cars and get them off the roads safely, we have an 1800 acre facility that can help distribute food safely”.

Thursday’s local food distribution event was the 3rd in Schuyler County but, the growing need for help brought for a change in scenery.

Natasha Thompson, President and CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier said, “The first two were downtown and were fantastic but they got too big, we were blocking traffic and it was bit challenging so we needed a place big enough to accommodate traffic, we reached out and WGI immediately said yes”.

Over the past two months the Food Bank of the Southern Tier has distributed over 3.4 million pounds of food, something Thompson says wouldn’t be possible without the help of partnerships.

“I’m so proud of the fact that we’ve been able to make change quickly and adapt to these needs because people are going hungry in our community and we need to do what we can to meet that need” says Thompson.

A need that continues to grow as many of our neighbors try to navigate the course of these challenging times.