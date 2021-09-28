Food Bank of the Southern Tier CEO named “Woman of Distinction”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Natasha Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, has been named a 2021 New York State Senate “Woman of Distinction.”

Thompson was presented her award by State Senator Tom O’Mara in a ceremony on Tuesday morning at the Food Bank in Elmira.

Thompson represented O’Mara’s 58th Senate District as part of the Senate’s 23rd Annual “Women of

Distinction” celebration and joined more than 60 other honorees representing state senatorial districts from throughout New York who were recognized as part of a virtual “Women of Distinction” celebration in late August.

O’Mara said, “It is a great honor for me personally to pay this tribute to Natasha for her outstanding

and steadfast commitment to our communities. She truly is a ‘Woman of Distinction.’ The Southern

Tier region is fortunate to have her leadership and tireless advocacy working on our behalf day after

day, year after year. For more than two decades, Natasha’s unwavering belief in the mission of the

Food Bank has stood out for so many of us, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic when

the Food Bank has been a lifeline of hope for residents and families across this region. On behalf of

the 58th Senate District, I am proud to extend this well-deserved and well-earned tribute of

appreciation, gratitude, and respect.”

“It is truly an honor to be named a 2021 Woman of Distinction,” stated Thompson, “and to know that

the critical work of the Food Bank does not go unnoticed. I have been blessed to lead a smart,

talented, and caring team, who consistently go above and beyond to feed our neighbors in need

and build community around food. I am grateful to Senator O’Mara for the recognition, as well as for

his consistent support of our work over the years.”



Thompson has been with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier since 2001 and in her current position

as President and CEO since 2008. She began her career as an Americorps*VISTA volunteer at the

Rhode Island Community Food Bank in 1997. Under Thompson’s leadership, the Food Bank was recognized in 2017 with Feeding America’s prestigious “Food Bank of the Year” award.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier distributed a record-breaking 17.6 million pounds of food, a 40% increase over 2019.