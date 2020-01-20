Food Bank of the Southern Tier holding service day for Martin Luther King Jr Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Martin Luther King Jr Day, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier had a day of service and learning at the warehouse.

Over 200 volunteers, ages 6 and older, went to the warehouse to help package food, pack backpacks, and more.

“The Foodbank opened their doors from 8 AM to 5 PM with 4 volunteer shifts, educational seminars, and tours of our facility,” said Jennifer Harris, Volunteer Coordinator.

Many volunteers were saying “It’s a day on instead of a day off.” Harris tells 18 News that it’s “mainly because hunger doesn’t take vacations.”

This national service day is on Martin Luther King Jr Day when many people had work and school off.

The significance of today’s service is “Because of Martin Luther King and his poor people campaign,” said Harris. “It goes hand and hand with what we do here at the food bank.”

At the event, New York Assemblyman, Phil Palmesano was also volunteering on his day off and away from the office.

“I think to be apart of this, you see the numbers of the community they’re coming here volunteering on this national day of service on this very special day, I think it’s a good thing,” said Palmesano.

He continued on to say: “I think it’s a positive thing. It’s good for our community and I am just glad to be apart of it.”

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier needs about 500 volunteers each week but only get about half of that number. If you would like to help volunteer your time, you can do so by Clicking Here.