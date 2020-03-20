Food Bank of the Southern Tier in need of donations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is in need of donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is asking our community to donate extra funds to support hunger relief in our communities as we face the COVID-19 crisis together.

“So many people have reached out to ask how they can help, and donations to increase our food distributions are critical in this unprecedented time,” said Natasha R. Thompson, President & CEO of the Food Bank. “We source donated food from manufacturers, retailers and growers, and purchase bulk quantities from wholesalers. During COVID-19 shutdowns, we will continue to distribute food through our partner network and at community sites in the Southern Tier.”

Donations can be made online at www.foodbankst.org

Food banks and food pantries are an essential service and will remain open as long as they can.