Food Bank of the Southern Tier optimistic on extra funding

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Coronavirus Pandemic has left hundreds of thousands of people across the Empire State without jobs and when funding gets tight, the question as to how people provide food for their families becomes one that gets harder to answer. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier has seen an influx of people impacted by the Pandemic and continues to provide meals to those that were hit the hardest.

In Monday’s COVID-19 briefing from Governor Cuomo, he announced emergency funding to food banks across the state totaling $25 million. The Upstate Region should see a 40-60% increase in their funding from this emergency funding, for the Southern Tier region specifically, a 2.4% increase.

Natasha Thompson, President, and CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier says she is optimistic about the funding, though they do not know specifics on how much will be provided specifically to the Food Bank. She told 18 News that she is hopeful that this funding will allow for more collaboration and food from local and state agriculture providers.

She said that the Food Bank of the Southern Tier is not currently suffering from a food shortage and that they have gotten a significant amount of food from the Federal Commodities Program, specifically as a result of the ongoing trade wars with China.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is treating this pandemic as any other disaster that they usually respond too and from past experience, expect many people will be affected by this crisis for many months to come. Thompson said she is hopeful that the extra funding will help them provide for families where normal may never return.