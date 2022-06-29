ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Food Bank of the Southern Tier received a donation on Wednesday from First Heritage Federal Credit Union.

The donation was part of the credit union’s annual Drive Away Hunger campaign. 11 car dealerships across the Southern Tier got together to help First Heritage raise $11,390 for the food bank.

The campaign worked by having First Heritage donate $10 for every auto loan financed during the month of April and May while having each dealership match the same $10 back.

Members of the credit union were able to donate to the campaign and received a .10% discount off their car loan rate.

The following dealerships took part in the campaign:

All Wheels Driven

Chilson-Wilcox

Elkland Chevrolet

Elm Chevrolet

Ferrario Auto Team

Fox Auto Group

Friendly’s Dodge Jeep

Hillside Motors

Maple City Dodge

Simmons-Rockwell

Snell Auto Sales

Now in its fifth year, Drive Away Hunger continues to honor First Heritage’s commitment to making a positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

The money donated today will be able to provide over 34,000 meals to those in need in the Southern Tier.