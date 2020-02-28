Food Bank of the Southern Tier receives reusable bags ahead of plastic bag ban

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Remediation and Materials Management Martin Brand delivered reusable bags to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier on Friday in anticipation of the state’s plastic bag ban.

The reusable BYOBagNY (Bring Your Own Bag New York) delivery supports DEC’s ongoing campaign to encourage New Yorkers to use reusable bags wherever and whenever they shop.

DEC is currently distributing hundreds of thousands of reusable bags across the state, with a focus on low- and moderate-income New Yorkers with the help of partner state agencies, Feeding New York State, the statewide food bank organization, and other stakeholders.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation to ban the sale of single-use plastic bags in New York State on Earth Day, April 23, 2019.